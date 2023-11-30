Govs. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) and Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) will face off in a debate hosted by Fox News this week.

Here is what to expect during what the network is calling “The Great Red vs. Blue State Debate” between the two governors:

When is the debate?

The event will be held at 9 p.m. EST Thursday live from Alpharetta, Ga., but will not feature an audience in attendance.

How long will the debate last?

Fox has said the debate will span 90 minutes and be hosted by prime-time pundit Sean Hannity, who hosts a weeknight show on the network in the 9 p.m. hour. Hannity will then provide live reaction with a panel of guests from 10:30-11 p.m., the network said, before its late night newscast, “Fox News at Night with Trace Gallagher” will follow in its regular time slot at 11 p.m.

How can I watch or listen to the debate?

The debate will air live on Fox News Channel and simulcast on Fox News Radio. The event will also be streamed on FoxNews.com, but a valid cable subscription will be required to access the feed.

What will the topics of discussion be?

Hannity will highlight a variety of issues in each state, “including the economy, the border, immigration, crime, and inflation,” the network said.