House Speaker Pelosi to announce formal impeachment inquiry of Trump: report

SAN FRANCISCO (AP)- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi took the stage on Tuesday to talk about the possible impeachment of President Donald Trump in the wake of a whistleblower report.

Her comments come as more than a dozen Democrats, many of them moderates, have endorsed impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

The calls come as Democrats have questioned whether Trump improperly used his office to pressure the Ukrainian president to investigate political rival Joe Biden’s family.

The administration is withholding a whistleblower complaint at least partly related to that matter from Congress.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.