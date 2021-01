TAMPA (WFLA) – House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) said Thursday that rioters that stormed the Capitol stole a poster that was a tribute to the late civil rights icon, Rep. John Lewis, who died last year.

While rioters shamefully destroyed this tribute to my brother John Lewis yesterday, let his words continue to echo in the halls of Congress and in our hearts. Let us always stand up, speak up, and speak out against injustice and for our democracy. pic.twitter.com/IwLfLQc6f0 — Steny (Wear a Mask) Hoyer (@LeaderHoyer) January 7, 2021

Before the violence began Thursday, many Democrats alluded to Lewis and his civil rights efforts after the victories of Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock in their Georgia Senate runoff elections.