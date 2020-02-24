House lawmakers question domestic violence coalition leadership

by: Mike Vasilinda

Posted: / Updated:

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAP NEWS) – Three board members and two executives were on the legislative hot seat Monday as they explained both behind closed doors and in public how the Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence came to pay its CEO $7.5 million over three years.

Melody Keeth, the former Board Chair for the Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence was the first to be deposed.

She spent roughly two and a half hours behind doors with the House Public Integrity and Ethics Committee attorney.

She was mum afterwards.

Former CEO Tiffany Carr was paid $7.5 million over three years.

Committee chair Chair Tom Leek said he first wanted to hear from FCADV’s inner circle on how that possibly could have happened.

“How is it that you have shelters that need more beds and at the same time you are paying an executive director that kind of money. That’s what I want to know,” said Leek.

In an afternoon public forum, Melody Keith admitted to signing memos without reading them.

“Can you explain why on earth you all thought, you thought, or you proposed giving Mrs. Carr more PTO days than there are workdays in a year?” Questioned Rep. Randy Fine.

“I was surprised that it says days and not hours,” said Keeth in response.

Keeth also raised the possibility of forgery.

“At some point in time it became days in these memos, and I was surprised by that,” said Keeth.

CEO Tiffany Carr is yet to receive a subpoena it is complicated by her out of state residence.

Because the subpoena was issued by the Legislature and not a judge, North Carolina, where former CEO Tiffany Carr now lives, must agree.

Subpoena’s for more records have also been issued to the Coalition and its foundation, which Carr is listed as its registered agent.

Her private attorney has refused to accept the foundation because he only represents Carr.

