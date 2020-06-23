House Judiciary panel preparing to subpoena AG Barr, source says

WASHINGTON (CNN Newsource) – A house democratic source says the chair of the judiciary committee plans to subpoena U.S. Attorney General William Barr.
CNN also has a copy of a letter from the committee’s ranking Republican.
It indicates Chairman Jerry Nadler’s staff believes he could subpoena Attorney General William Barr for a hearing next month at issue is the firing of U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman.
He served the region that includes Manhattan and has investigated President Trump and several of his associates.