House Judiciary panel preparing to subpoena AG Barr, source says

FILE – In this Jan. 13, 2020, file photo Attorney General William Barr speaks to reporters at the Justice Department in Washington. The FBI has found a link between the gunman in a deadly attack at a military base last December and an al-Qaida operative. That’s according to a U.S. official who spoke to The Associated Press on Monday. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

WASHINGTON (CNN Newsource) – A house democratic source says the chair of the judiciary committee plans to subpoena U.S. Attorney General William Barr.

CNN also has a copy of a letter from the committee’s ranking Republican.

It indicates Chairman Jerry Nadler’s staff believes he could subpoena Attorney General William Barr for a hearing next month at issue is the firing of U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman.

He served the region that includes Manhattan and has investigated President Trump and several of his associates.