Hillary Clinton: Thought of Trump winning again ‘makes me literally sick to my stomach’

In this June 5, 2017 photo, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks at a fundraiser for the Elijah Cummings Youth Program in Israel in Baltimore. The FBI’s Hillary Clinton email investigation that ended without charges remains a lingering grievance for President Donald Trump, who holds it up as an example of a “rigged” system. […]

WASHINGTON (WFLA) — Former Secretary of State and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton says the thought of a Trump victory on November 3 ‘literally’ makes her sick to her stomach.

Clinton was a guest on New York Times reporter Kara Swisher’s podcast “Sway” where she discussed the upcoming presidential election, one she feels Biden has a good chance of winning.

She was also asked if she fears that if Trump wins, he will finally take legal action against her after the many threats to do so during his campaign in 2016.

“No I don’t feel any fear, because I know there’s no basis for any of it,” Clinton said. “But it’s expensive, it’s annoying, it’s an abuse of power, it’s a misuse of the justice system. It’s a massive diversion but it takes time, energy and resources to defend yourself.”

“Do you fear that if he wins, it will continue?” Swisher asked her.

“I can’t entertain the idea of him winning, so lets preface it with that,” Clinton said.

“You can’t?”

“No. It would cause cognitive dissonance of a grave degree,” Clinton responded. “It makes me literally sick to my stomach to think that we’d have four more years of abuse and destruction of our institutions and damaging of our norms and values and lessening of our leadership, and the list goes on.”

Clinton says one of the “most important accomplishments” she’s looking forward to in this election is a Democratic Senate, which she says would be the “check [Democrats] would need against abusive power.”

Clinton was also asked why she thinks political attacks on her from the right still work.

“There is a deep sense of unfairness and dismissiveness toward his victory,” she said. “And he knows it. So part of what he’s doing by attacking me is trying to sure-up himself.”

Clinton cited two other reasons for the continued criticism: “Vast right wing conspiracies” and her being “an effective woman who went further than any woman has gone.”

“There is something deeply unsettling to a strata of America voters about a woman getting that close to being president,” Clinton added.

ELECTION NEWS: