Hillary Clinton blasts Sanders, won’t commit to backing him as party nominee

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 17: Hillary Rodham Clinton speaks onstage during the Hulu Panel at Winter TCA 2020 at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 17, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Erik Voake/Getty Images for Hulu)

(NBC) – Four years since their rough Democratic primary battle, Hillary Clinton has not let up on her criticism of Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, says of Sanders in a new documentary that “nobody likes him.”

“He was in Congress for years,” Clinton says in the soon-to-be-released four-part Hulu documentary “Hillary,” The Hollywood Reporter said in a report. “He had one senator support him. Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done. He was a career politician. It’s all just baloney and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it.”

Asked by The Hollywood Reporter in an interview released on Tuesday if her assessment still stands, Clinton said, “Yes, it does.”

