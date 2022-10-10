TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — With Election Day less than a month away, deadlines are coming quickly for Floridians who want to cast their ballot.
Here is what you need to know ahead of Election Day in Florida:
- Tuesday is the last day to register to vote in the upcoming election.
- If you would like an absentee ballot, you must request it by Oct. 29. All absentee ballots must be returned either in person or be received by Nov. 8 at 7 p.m.
Here’s when early voting begins across the Tampa Bay area:
- Oct. 24: Hillsborough, Pinellas, Sarasota, Polk, DeSoto and Manatee counties.
- Oct. 26: Hernando and Pasco counties.
- Oct. 27: Highlands and Hardee counties.
- Oct. 28: Citrus County.
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.