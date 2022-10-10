TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — With Election Day less than a month away, deadlines are coming quickly for Floridians who want to cast their ballot.

Here is what you need to know ahead of Election Day in Florida:

Tuesday is the last day to register to vote in the upcoming election.

If you would like an absentee ballot, you must request it by Oct. 29. All absentee ballots must be returned either in person or be received by Nov. 8 at 7 p.m.

Here’s when early voting begins across the Tampa Bay area:

Oct. 24: Hillsborough, Pinellas, Sarasota, Polk, DeSoto and Manatee counties.

Oct. 26: Hernando and Pasco counties.

Oct. 27: Highlands and Hardee counties.

Oct. 28: Citrus County.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.