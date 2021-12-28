Harry Reid, former Senate majority leader, dies at 82

FILE – In this Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, file photo, former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid speaks with the media before a panel discussion in Las Vegas. Reid says that while Iowa and New Hampshire get to weigh in first on the Democratic presidential contest in 2020, the states do not have enough racial diversity to offer any insight into how a candidate will fare across the country. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Harry Reid, the former Senate majority leader and Nevada’s longest-serving member of Congress, has died. He was 82.

The combative former boxer-turned-lawyer was widely-acknowledged as one of toughest dealmakers in Congress.

Over a 34-year career in Washington, Reid thrived on behind-the-scenes wrangling and kept the Senate controlled by his party through two presidents, a crippling recession and the Republican takeover of the House after the 2010 elections.

He retired in 2016 after an accident left him blind in one eye.