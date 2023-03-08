TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) — Florida Republicans filed bills to ban abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, offering exemptions for rape and incest victims if proof of the crime is provided.

Currently, the state has a 15-week abortion ban, which lawmakers approved last year. Created Equal, an anti-abortion group shared they want stricter legislation.

“It’s a step in the right direction, that’s good, but still a lot of work needs to be done until all abortions are illegal,” said Evangeline Abaffy, a Created Equal member.

Tampa Bay Abortion Fund leaders call abortions an “essential healthcare.”

“It’s frustrating that they would limit healthcare options like that,” said Kris Lawler, Tampa Bay Abortion Fund Board President.

According to Lawler, the 15-week ban has created challenged for their non-profit organization which financially supports women seeking an abortion.

“Everyone whose calling us already is facing some kind of barrier whether that’s a ride, financial assistance or not having a clinic in their area, and this will only make that worse,” Lawler said.