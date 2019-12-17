‘Greatest crime fighter’: Trump defends Giuliani ahead of House impeachment vote

(CNN) — President Donald Trump on Monday called his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani a great crime fighter and claimed Giuliani does what he does out of love.

It is investigations that Giuliani pushed for that led to impeachment, which is clearly occupying Trump’s mind right now.

Two days away from likely becoming the third president in history to be impeached, President Trump is defiant and defending his attorney.

“He sees all of the hoax that happens when they talk about impeachment hoax or the Russian collusion delusion, and he sees it and he’s a great gentleman and again the greatest Mayor in the history of New York and probably the greatest crime fighter in the last fifty years,” Trump said.

Most of his grievances are being aired on Twitter, where he fired off dozens of tweets this morning alone — and many more over the weekend.

Including one jab where he falsely claimed Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s ‘teeth were falling out of her mouth’ as she answered questions on the articles of impeachment.

The president also had his eye on a new poll from Fox News, which shows 50 percent of registered voters want him impeached and removed from office — while 41 percent oppose impeaching him altogether.

Support for impeachment hasn’t grown as Congress has conducted its hearings, but according to the poll it hasn’t shrunk either.

Other numbers could also prove troubling for Trump.

Fifty-three percent of those surveyed believe he abused the power of his office, 48 percent think he obstructed Congress and 45 percent say he committed bribery.

As he often does with numbers he doesn’t like, the president dismissed the poll as ‘inaccurate’ and ‘weighted toward’ democrats.

White House aides say impeachment is weighing on Trump.

The impeachment vote in the House of Representatives is expected to take place on Wednesday.