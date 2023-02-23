JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke at a hangar at Craig Municipal Airport at to discuss border security. Signage at the event read “Biden’s Border Crisis.”

He said current border policies and recent response to Chinese spy balloons from the federal government were “humiliating” for the United States. His first public event in Florida since speaking about expansion of the state’s opioid response programs, DeSantis drew attention to the dangers of the fentanyl “made in China.”

Then, turning to the main focus of the event, DeSantis brought up flights in September that Florida paid for to move nearly 50 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, Mass. from San Antonio, Texas, using funds set aside that were appropriated in the budget for moving migrants out of Florida.

In February’s special legislative session, a repeal and replacement of the program was passed and signed into law by DeSantis amid an influx of migrants to the Florida Keys.

Discussing catch and release programs, DeSantis said the Martha’s Vineyard flights would “keep going as long as they need to go,” criticizing having “hundreds of people dumped in Southern Florida.”

Referring back to previous legislation about government contracts with companies or facilities that “facilitate people coming through Mexico” to Florida, and preventing state business from occurring in partnership with those groups or businesses. DeSantis said the state would be moving to “beef up” employment verification efforts for migrant workers. He also successfully petitioned to empanel a statewide grand jury for investigation of migration issues.

For the day’s proposal, DeSantis said the state would “do everything” in its power to “protect the people in Florida from what’s going on at the border and the border crisis.”

He said the legislature would work to:

Increase penalties for human smuggling to a third degree felony, and a second degree felony for aggravating circumstances

Each individual transported, concealed, or harbored will count as a separate offense

Those transported will be detained as material witnesses

Expand efforts for employment verification of migrant workers, require all Florida employers to use E-Verify

Prevent local governments from issuing ID cards for “illegal aliens” and “invalidate” said cards from those issued out of state

Require voters to affirm U.S. citizenship to vote, under pain of perjury to prevent non-citizens from voting illegally

DeSantis said “if you hold people accountable they won’t do this,” continuing and saying that there were “enough people that want to come from these blue states, we can’t also take everybody from other countries illegally.”

Then he introduced other speakers, including Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass and the mother of a man killed in a car accident by a twice-deported migrant. Both praised DeSantis’ efforts to improve safety in Florida.