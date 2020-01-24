Live Now
Gov. Ron DeSantis announces plans to eliminate common core education

NAPLES, Fla. (WFLA) – Governor Ron DeSantis and Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran have announced new academic standards in Florida following his plan to “remove all vestiges of Common Core.”

DeSantis has since proposed the Florida Benchmarks for Excellent Student Thinking (B.E.S.T.) Standards to which he says will provide the foundation for teaching and learning.

“I am pleased that this historic task has been completed and we are well on our way to making Florida the best state in the nation for education. My deepest thanks to Commissioner Corcoran and Department of Education staff, Florida teachers, parents, subject matter experts and stakeholders for their participation in this transparent, in-depth and comprehensive process,” DeSantis said.

This comes following DeSantis announcing an initiative to require all Florida high school students to take and pass a civics education test, similar to a citizenship test, to graduate.

“Under his bold leadership, these new standards represent the highest quality knowledge-based standards in the nation. They not only incorporate civics throughout every grade, a first of their kind in the nation, ensuring that our students are well versed in the United States Constitution and the responsibilities of citizenship, they also provide educators with clear and concise standards. I am confident our students will thrive academically and be well prepared for success,” Commissioner Corcoran said.

The new B.E.S.T. Standards will be unveiled before February according to a press release from Governor DeSantis.

