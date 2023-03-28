TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will make his second trip to Israel next month to attend an event amid speculation over whether or not he’s running for president in 2024.

On Tuesday, the Jerusalem Post and Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem announced DeSantis will deliver the keynote address at their “Celebrate the Faces of Israel” event, and will discuss the importance of the relationship between the U.S. and Israel during difficult times.

DeSantis will deliver the address to a “crowd of 400 participants, including around 120 U.S. Jewish philanthropists.”

“A few months after my inauguration for my first time as Governor of Florida, I traveled to Israel for a state visit with the largest ever trade delegation from the Sunshine State to the Jewish State,” DeSantis said in a statement. “Since that time, we have strengthened the relationship between Florida and Israel through increased investment by Israeli companies in our state, fighting the scourge of BDS, and being home to the fastest-growing Jewish population in the United States. At a time of unnecessarily strained relations between Jerusalem and Washington, Florida serves as a bridge between the American and Israeli people.”

In 2019, DeSantis promised to “be the most pro-Israel governor in America.” In his book, he also explained how he helped lay the groundwork for relocating the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and believes the West Bank “is not occupied territory; it is disputed territory.”

“Celebrate the Faces of Israel” is an event that aims to tackle the ever-present tensions in Israel, teach about the country’s history, and introduce the audience to the changemakers who embrace tolerance and acceptance.