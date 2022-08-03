ROCKLEDGE, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to speak at Space Coast Health Foundation in Rockledge on Wednesday.

The topic of the event was not disclosed with the scheduling announcement, but the event is supposed to start at 10:30 a.m.

The governor will be joined by three Florida officials, Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, Shevaun Harris, the Secretary of the Department of Children and Families, and Deputy Health Secretary Dr. Kenneth Scheppke.

You can watch the event live on WFLA Now and the WFLA Facebook page.