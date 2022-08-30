FORT PIERCE, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to speak in Fort Pierce at the 2nd Street Bistro.

The event notice from the governor’s office did not mention the purpose of the news conference, but did say he would be joined by Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle.

It’s the first public event the governor will be attending after canceling a campaign appearance in New York due to an “unforeseen tragedy.”

The governor instead attended a memorial service for Florida Department of Law Enforcement Special Agent Jose Perez. Special Agent Perez was was injured in the line of duty in a vehicle crash on Aug. 3 while responding to a building alarm, according to the governor’s office.

He died on Aug. 20. The memorial service was held Monday and flags across Florida were flown at half-staff in his honor.

The event in Fort Pierce is scheduled to start at 10:15 a.m.

