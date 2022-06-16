MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis spoke at Everglades Airboat Expeditions.

The governor was in the Everglades to talk about conserving Florida’s natural resources, and environmental preservation budgets, and announce registration was open for the Florida Python Challenge.

Also speaking at the event were Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Chairman Rodney Barreto, FWC Executive Director Eric Sutton, South Florida Water Management District Vice Chairman Scott Wagner and SFWMD Executive Director Drew Bartlett.

“The Everglades is a diverse ecosystem, we are protecting this ecosystem in a variety of different ways. One of the things we have to do is look at the toll that these invasive Burmese Pythons have on the Everglades,” DeSantis said. “It’s just unbelievable what they will ravage when they’re there. They’re not native here, how they got here, there’s a long history of that, but the reality is they can exact serious destruction on the overall ecosystem.”

DeSantis said they viewed the pythons as a challenge, and wanted to “supercharge” efforts to get the pythons out of the Everglades and preserve the native wildlife. The governor also talked about various steps to combat the python presence in the state.

“We’re putting a lot on the line to do that,” DeSantis said. “This is something that will generate a lot of interest, and not just throughout southern Florida, not just throughout the state of Florida, it generates interest all over the United States and even in other places around the world, and that is our annual Python Challenge.”

He announced that registration for the 2022 Florida Python Challenge had opened, with the event to run from Aug. 5 to Aug. 14. It is the ninth annual challenge conducted in the state of Florida for python management.

“This challenge allows the public to engage direct, hands-on in Everglades restoration,” DeSantis said. “You can win prizes and of course, you will be doing a public service.” Registration can be completed online.

Burmese Pythons are classified as “a threat to native wildlife” by FWC.

The wildlife management agency said “Pythons can be humanely killed on private lands at any time with landowner permission – no permit required- and the FWC encourages people to remove and kill pythons from private lands whenever possible. Pythons may also be killed at any time throughout the year from 25 Wildlife Management Areas, Public Small Game Hunting Areas and Wildlife and Environmental Areas where pythons are known to exist. There is no bag limit and pythons may be humanely killed by any means other than traps or firearms.”

DeSantis said the state was excited to launch the challenge, thanked the FWC and Southern Water Management District, who were hosting the challenge, then introduced some of the other speakers to talk about the event and Florida’s environmental protection efforts.