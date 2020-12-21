Gov. DeSantis to hold press conference with DEP Secretary in Key Biscayne

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis delivers remarks to supporters at a campaign rally for President Donald Trump Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in The Villages, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is set to hold a press conference with the Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Noah Valenstein on Monday.

Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez and Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava will also be present.

The press conference is scheduled for 12:15 p.m. at Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park.