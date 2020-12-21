KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is set to hold a press conference with the Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Noah Valenstein on Monday.
Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez and Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava will also be present.
The press conference is scheduled for 12:15 p.m. at Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park.
LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:
- Fired Florida data scientist Rebekah Jones sues FDLE after ‘raid’ of her home
- Gov. DeSantis to hold press conference with DEP Secretary in Key Biscayne
- Are the new coronavirus strains cause for concern?
- Virginia’s Lee statue has been removed from the US Capitol
- Biden to receive COVID vaccine on Monday as Trump remains on sidelines