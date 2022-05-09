TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to speak at Freedom Tower in Miami.

While the topic of the event has not yet been announced by the governor’s office, Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez and state Sen. Manny Diaz (R-Hialeah Gardens) will reportedly be in attendance at the 10:45 a.m. event.

Diaz was recently nominated to serve as the new Florida Education Commissioner, a position vacated in April by Richard Corcoran. The current interim commissioner is Jacob Oliva.

