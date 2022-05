TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis will be speaking at two back-to-back events Wednesday morning. The first is expected at 10 a.m. in Mayo, the second at 11:30 a.m. in Trenton.

The governor will be joined by Dane Eagle, the Secretary of the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity for BubbaQue’s BBQ in Trenton.

The topic for the event was not announced.

