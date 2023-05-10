TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a comprehensive immigration package into law in Jacksonville on Wednesday.

Senate Bill 1718 (SB 1718) has numerous provisions. One of the provisions includes millions in additional dollars to fund the state’s migrant relocation program.

Florida’s controversial migrant relocation program sparked national controversy last year when over 50 migrants were flown from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard.

“When these people are brought to their jurisdictions, they scream bloody murder. You saw it in Martha’s Vineyard,” Gov. DeSantis said Wednesday.

DeSantis says transporting migrants to sanctuary destinations before they arrive in the sunshine state is one solution to Biden’s Border Crisis.

Republican backers hope to see the funds put to use, “I hope he does use every penny of it – to make sure to safeguard our state from illegal immigration,” Rep. Berny Jacques said.

Meanwhile, formerly undocumented migrant Thomas Kennedy calls the additional millions in funding for the program a horrible idea.

“I just think it’s really inappropriate and quite frankly, idiotic that our tax dollars are being spent on political trolling,” Kennedy said.