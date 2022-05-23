TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — TIME has named Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis one of the 100 Most Influential People of 2022.
The magazine’s list, which focuses on influential celebrities, politicians, activists, and more, is split into six categories—artists, innovators, titans, leaders, icons and pioneers.
DeSantis appears in the leaders category alongside the likes of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson and podcaster Joe Rogan.
Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush wrote an article on DeSantis for the magazine.
“During the pandemic, most people stayed home, and those who didn’t probably moved to Florida. Despite relentless criticism, Governor Ron DeSantis kept schools open, ensured Florida’s economy remained open for business, and allowed individuals to determine their own risk tolerance. His approach works.
It’s one that has allowed Florida to emerge from the pandemic as a national model of personal freedom, economic growth, environmental protection, and education excellence. Florida continues to see record population growth, unemployment remains below the national average, the private sector is growing, and Florida remains a national leader in school choice. On top of that, DeSantis has demonstrated his environmental credentials with major investments to restore America’s Everglades, preserve and expand wildlife corridors, and protect Florida’s precious waterways.-Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush