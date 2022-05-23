TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — TIME has named Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis one of the 100 Most Influential People of 2022.

The magazine’s list, which focuses on influential celebrities, politicians, activists, and more, is split into six categories—artists, innovators, titans, leaders, icons and pioneers.

DeSantis appears in the leaders category alongside the likes of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson and podcaster Joe Rogan.

Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush wrote an article on DeSantis for the magazine.