TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to speak at the American Legion outpost in Madeira Beach.

He’ll be joined by Major Generals James O. Eifert and James S. “Hammer” Hartsell, with the event expected to start at 10:30 a.m.

The event topic was not announced.

Watch Live on WFLA.com and the WFLA Facebook Page.