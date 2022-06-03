ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo will speak in Orlando.

The event will be held at the Rio Pinar Golf & Country Club on El Prado Avenue and is expected to start at 10:15 a.m.

The governor and surgeon general will be joined by Dr. Eric Hall, secretary of the Department of Juvenile Justice.

While the topic was not announced, the event follows the governor’s signing of the state budget on Thursday, and a memo reported by NBC News regarding a ban on transition care for Florida youths written by Ladapo to the Florida Board of Medicine on June 2.

