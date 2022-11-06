CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke to hundreds of his supporters in a packhouse in Clearwater.

During his speech, he referenced policies he pushed for during his last four years as governor.

Turning Point Action’s “Unite and Win” rally comes just days before the midterm elections. DeSantis also rallied support for a fellow GOP favorite Anna Paulina Luna, who is running for the competitive seat in Florida’s 13th congressional district.

The governor stuck to referencing policies he’s implemented while in office.

“We set out a vision on a series of issues, we’ve executed on that vision, we have produced results, and now the people have our back,” DeSantis said.

He also cited controversial decisions he has made throughout his tenure — for instance, flying nearly 50 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard.

“They only get upset when they have 50 who show up in Martha’s Vineyard,” DeSantis said.

Wrapping up his speech tonight, DeSantis referenced his run for governor in 2018 which he won by very slim margins. However, the margins are looking much different than his 2018 run, showing DeSantis with a hefty lead in the polls over his opponent Charlie Crist.

The governor will be in the Tampa Bay area Sunday and will head south Monday. He’ll be back in Tampa for election night.