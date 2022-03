TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will speak at USF’s Sam and Martha Gibbons Alumni Center.

The governor will be joined by Florida Department of Education Senior Chancellor Henry Mack. A topic for the news conference was not announced with the schedule.

The event is expected to start at 10:45 a.m.

You can watch the event live on WFLA.com. This story will be updated when more information is available.