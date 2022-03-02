GOP Reps. Greene, Boebert heckle Biden throughout State of the Union address

Lawmakers booed Boebert when she interrupted Biden as he was about to speak of his son's death.

(NBC News) — Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., repeatedly interrupted and interjected during President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday night.

Greene was heard grumbling through the entire part of Biden’s speech about Covid policy before she shouted a remark about women’s sports when Biden mentioned new laws targeting transgender Americans and their families.

Boebert and Greene tried to start a “build the wall” chant — a reference to former President Donald Trump’s calls to construct a wall across the U.S. southern border — when Biden referred to securing the border and reforming immigration law.

But the moment that stood out most was when Boebert shouted “13 of them” — referring to the 13 U.S. service members who died in an attack in Afghanistan during the U.S. withdrawal last year — when Biden discussed battlefield conditions that may contribute to veterans’ developing cancers “that would put them in a flag-draped coffin.”

Boebert’s remark came just before Biden mentioned that one such veteran was his son Beau Biden, who served in Iraq and died of brain cancer in 2015.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

