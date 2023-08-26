TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy has been the topic of discussion for many following the first GOP primary debate on Wednesday.

While the 38-year-old is considered to be “one of the highest-profile candidates” seeking the Republican presidential nomination, Ramaswamy’s voting records show he hasn’t voted in a GOP primary recently enough to be affiliated with the party.

According to NBC News, Ramaswamy has been listed as an “unaffiliated” voter in Franklin County, Ohio, since November 2021, after he moved to Columbus.

To be affiliated with a party in Ohio, a voter has to request that party’s ballot during the primaries.

NBC News reported that Ramaswamy’s voting records were first posted by a social media account called “Ohio Legislative Watch.” The account shared his records on X, the website formerly known as Twitter, showing that he did not vote in the Ohio state primaries last year.

After reviewing the records, NBC News also reported that the records show “no history recorded” in the primary that was held this past May.

Ramaswamy, did, however, vote in the Aug. 8 special election for the Republican-backed ballot measure that would’ve made it harder to enshrine abortion rights in the Ohio constitution, according to the news outlet.

NBC News stated his campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.