GOP balances condemnation of Putin, allegiance to Trump

WASHINGTON (NBC News) — Russia’s war on Ukraine is testing former President Donald Trump’s sway with Republican officials. Most of them are treating him the way he’s treating Russian autocrat Vladimir Putin: seeking distance but refusing to condemn.
While Trump inched closer to criticizing Putin’s invasion of Ukraine Saturday night, he continued to portray the Russian leader in a positive light. “It happens to be a man that is just driven, he’s driven to put it together,” Trump said at a political rally in South Carolina.
That followed a Thursday Fox News interview in which host Sean Hannity tried — and failed — to get Trump to offer anything but praise for Putin.
The war in Ukraine has created a rare break between Trump and many Republican elites who fell into lockstep with him during his presidency but now see moral and political imperatives in calling Putin out as a villain. Yet there are hard limits to how far they will go in crossing Trump.