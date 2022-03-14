GOP balances condemnation of Putin, allegiance to Trump

FILE – In this July 7, 2017, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G-20 Summit in Hamburg. Putin won’t congratulate President-elect Joe Biden until legal challenges to the U.S. election are resolved and the result is official, the Kremlin announced Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. When Donald Trump won in 2016, Putin was prompt in offering congratulations, but his spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that this year’s election is different. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

The war in Ukraine has created a rare break between Trump and many Republican elites — yet there remain hard limits to how far they will go in crossing him.

WASHINGTON (NBC News) — Russia’s war on Ukraine is testing former President Donald Trump’s sway with Republican officials. Most of them are treating him the way he’s treating Russian autocrat Vladimir Putin: seeking distance but refusing to condemn.

While Trump inched closer to criticizing Putin’s invasion of Ukraine Saturday night, he continued to portray the Russian leader in a positive light. “It happens to be a man that is just driven, he’s driven to put it together,” Trump said at a political rally in South Carolina.

That followed a Thursday Fox News interview in which host Sean Hannity tried — and failed — to get Trump to offer anything but praise for Putin.

