TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A small group of protestors dug into Republican presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis Friday during a campaign stop in Iowa.

“Go back to Florida,” “Ron DeFascist,” and “Fascist Ron” were among the chants used to interrupt the Florida governor’s conversations with locals.

Heather Ryan, who appeared to lead the social justice group, said she’s been a party to progressive movements that encouraged activists to bake cookies for lawmakers in an attempt to sway opinions.

“F*** that. I’m over being nice,” Ryan said on her group’s webpage. “It’s time to proudly and loudly, be a b****. Because, ‘B****** Get Stuff Done.'”

Undeterred, DeSantis flashed a big smile as he courted an audience of roughly 200 cheering Republicans gathered at a family restaurant for the first of four scheduled stops on his latest bus tour through the first-in-the-nation caucus state.

“We’re clicking. We’re doing well,” DeSantis told reporters after a fiery speech.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.