Glenn Youngkin’s 17-year-old son attempted to vote twice in Virginia governor’s election, officials say

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY/AP) — The 17-year-old son of Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin attempted to vote twice in Tuesday’s election, election officials confirm to 10 On Your Side.

The statement from Fairfax County, which identified the teen as Youngkin’s 17-year-old son, said he attempted to vote on two different occasions at the Great Falls Library but was told he was not allowed to vote due to his age.

Scott O. Konopasek, the head of Fairfax’s elections office, told WAVY-TV 10 that the teen “was given a registration form and encouraged to register for future elections.”

Virginia voter registration laws require that a person must be 18 years old in order to vote. There is, however, a provision that allows a person who is 17-year-old but will be eighteen years of age at the next general election to vote in primary or special elections.

“The man did not vote. He made no false statements. He did not disrupt voting,” added Konopasek. “Based upon information available to me now, it appears that he committed no election offense as defined in Chapter 10 of the Elections Code.”

Jennifer Chanty, a precinct captain in Falls Church, told the Washington Post that she told the teen he was not eligible to vote and offered to register him for the next election. She added that he declined and walked away.

Devin O’Malley, a spokesman for Youngkin, gave 10 On Your Side the following statement on Friday evening:

It’s unfortunate that while Glenn attempts to unite the Commonwealth around his positive message of better schools, safer streets, a lower cost of living, and more jobs, his political opponents — mad that they suffered historic losses this year — are pitching opposition research on a 17-year old kid who honestly misunderstood Virginia election law and simply asked polling officials if he was eligible to vote; when informed he was not, he went to school.

Previously, when Youngkin was asked about whether he would sign legislation restricting voting rights, he responded by saying he wanted to restore trust in the election process. As his campaign progressed toward Election Day, Youngkin also worked to resist being branded as an election denier or letting Democrats tie him to former President Donald Trump’s false claims of election fraud.

He proposed removing the Department of Elections from the purview of the governor’s office and making it “independent,” restoring a voter ID requirement and making sure “voter rolls are updated.”

In October, Youngkin said: “I think we need to make sure that people trust these voting machines. And I just think … I grew up in a world where you have an audit every year, in businesses you have an audit. So let’s just audit the voting machines, publish it so everybody can see it. And I think when we press forward with this we’re going to just make everybody comfortable that we in fact have an election system that everybody can trust.”

WAVY-TV 10 did not identify the 17-year-old by name in this story because he is a minor and is not charged with a crime.