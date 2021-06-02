George P. Bush, son of Jeb, running for attorney general in Texas

Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush arrives for a kick-off rally with his wife Amanda to announced he will run for Texas Attorney General, Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN, Teas (AP) — Republican George P. Bush says he’s running next year for attorney general of Texas.

The 45-year-old son of former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush made the announcement Wednesday in Austin.

The decision sets up a potentially bruising GOP primary against sitting Attorney General Ken Paxton, who has served two terms but is shadowed by securities fraud charges and an FBI investigation.

Bush is currently Texas’ land commissioner and is the last member of the Bush dynasty that is still in public office.

