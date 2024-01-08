TAMPA (AP) — Though fake images, videos or audio clips are not new to political advertising, generative AI tools are making it easier to do, and more realistic. Some presidential campaigns in the 2024 race — including that of Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis — already have used the technology.

The Republican National Committee in April released an entirely AI-generated ad meant to show the future of the United States if President Joe Biden is reelected. It employed fake but realistic photos showing boarded-up storefronts, armored military patrols in the streets, and waves of immigrants creating panic.

In June, DeSantis’ campaign shared an attack ad against his GOP primary opponent Donald Trump that used AI-generated images of the former president hugging infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci.

While officials in Europe recently reached a deal on comprehensive regulations for the use of AI, time is running out for federal lawmakers in the United States to pass regulations ahead of the 2024 election.

Several Republicans and Democrats in Congress have been involved in drafting legislation to regulate political deepfakes, but none has passed yet. President Joe Biden’s administration in the fall issued an executive order intended to encourage responsible development of AI.

The FEC in August took a procedural step toward potentially regulating AI-generated deepfakes in political ads, opening to public comment a petition that asked it to develop rules on misleading images, videos and audio clips.

The public comment period ended in October and the commission has not yet announced a decision.