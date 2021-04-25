Gavel awaits Florida lawmakers in session’s closing week

The old Florida State Capitol building as seen from Monroe St and Apalachee Parkway with the New Capitol in the background

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers are expected to gavel there session to a close on Friday — if they can produce a state budget by Tuesday.

While there are some sticking points, lawmakers seem poised to meet their budget deadline. Several major bills await passage: a nationally watched elections bill, proposals focused on Big Tech and a measure that would bring more scrutiny to use of force by law enforcement officers.

The state budget is expected to be about $100 billion, although the specific amount is still under negotiation.

After gaveling to a close, lawmakers are planning to return to Tallahassee for a special session to consider a new gaming compact with the Seminole Tribe.

