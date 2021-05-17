Gaetz continues to deny, downplay sex trafficking allegations

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Rep. Matt Gaetz continued to deny the sex trafficking allegations levied against him while speaking to GOP activists in Ohio Sunday.

“I’m being falsely accused of exchanging money for naughty favors,” Gaetz said during his speech at the Ohio Political Summit. “Yet, Congress has reinstituted a process that legalizes the corrupt act of exchanging money for favors, through earmarks, and everybody knows that that’s the corruption.”

The comments come as Joel Greenberg, a former tax official and Gaetz’ one-time close ally, is expected to plead guilty in court on Monday.

According to court documents, Greenberg will plead guilty to multiple federal crimes including sex trafficking of a minor, and has agreed to cooperate with federal investigators.

The Daily Beast reports Greenberg will tell prosecutors Gaetz paid for sex with more than a dozen women. Gaetz is also being accused of doing cocaine with an escort after a fundraiser for former President Trump, and getting the escort a government job, which paid her thousands in taxpayer money to do nothing.

Gaetz has denied paying for sex, but has not commented on the new allegations.

Greenberg’s change of plea hearing was scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday , with the U.S. Magistrate Judge Leslie Hoffman presiding.