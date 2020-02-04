LIVE: Former Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn endorses Mike Bloomberg for president

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Bob Buckhorn, the former mayor of Tampa, has thrown his support behind Mike Bloomberg in the 2020 presidential election.

Buckhorn announced his endorsement on Tuesday following chaotic caucuses in Iowa. As of Tuesday afternoon, the results still had not been released.

Bloomberg, the billionaire former mayor of New York City, was not in Iowa for the caucuses. He spent his Monday in California instead. According to the Associated Press, Bloomberg indicated in an interview that other candidates were falling behind and touted visits to 60 cities in 24 states while his opponents were in Iowa.

Officials with the Bloomberg campaign say Florida is a top priority for the candidate.

“Mike is already showing his commitment to building a strong and robust campaign in Florida, and I know it will benefit all Democrats up-and-down the ballot in November,” Buckhorn said in his endorsement. “Mike Bloomberg is a good man with strong integrity and I know he has what it takes to win.”

The endorsement announcement from Buckhorn also mentioned Bloomberg’s record on climate change, his commitment to common-sense gun safety laws and his health care plan.

“Mike’s record in business and as mayor of New York City makes him uniquely qualified to serve as the next president of the United States. I am proud to endorse him because I know he will bring our country together at a time when we need it most,” Buckhorn said.

Buckhorn, who served as mayor of Tampa from 2011 to 2019, joins dozens of mayors and former mayors from across the country to endorse Bloomberg.

“We are thrilled to have the support of one of Florida’s trusted and most proven leaders as we build an unparalleled operation here in our efforts to defeat Donald Trump,” Scott Kosanovich, Florida State Director for Mike Bloomberg 2020, said in a statement.

Bloomberg’s campaign is set to open a “Team Mike” office in St. Petersburg on Wednesday.

Former Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn will join JB Biunno and Evan Donovan on WFLA Now at 2:30 p.m. to talk about his endorsement, the Iowa caucuses, the State of the Union and the impending acquittal of President Trump in the Senate impeachment trial.