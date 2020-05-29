Former President Obama and Joe Biden issue statements on George Floyd’s death

TAMPA (WFLA) – Former President Barack Obama has issued a statement about the death of George Floyd, saying that this “shouldn’t be “normal” in 2020 America.”

Obama added, “It falls on all of us, regardless of our race or station — to work together to create a ‘new normal’ in which the legacy of bigotry and unequal treatment no longer infects our institutions or our hearts.”

Obama said that includes the majority of men and women in law enforcement who take pride in doing their tough job the right way, every day. and continued, “If we want our children to grow up in a nation that lives up to its highest ideals, we can and must be better.”

Former Vice President and expected Democratic nominee for president Joe Biden added the death of George Floyd is an act of brutality and the latest instance of African-Americans being targeted for activities including bird watching adding that every American has a duty to address what he calls the country’s “open wound.”

The four Minneapolis police officers involved were fired — but Floyd’s family wants them charged with murder.

State authorities took former officer Derek Chauvin seen on video with his knee on Floyd’s neck, into custody Friday and he is now charged with murder and manslaughter.