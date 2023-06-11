TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Former President Donald Trump will appear in a federal courthouse in Miami on Tuesday as he faces a second indictment. This time, the Justice Department is accusing Trump of improperly handling classified national security documents that were taken to Mar-a-Lago when he left the White House.

“It is totally historic that we’ve never seen a sitting president or a former president indicted in federal court,” said St. Petersburg College political science professor Tara Newsom.

Newsom said polling is showing a changing public opinion toward the 37-count federal indictment unsealed on Friday against Trump.

“But in this indictment,” Newsom explained. “63 percent of independents — which are really important in Florida and really important across the country — are really saying, ‘Hey, this is serious, and we want to reserve judgment until we get to the bottom of these charges.'”

This new indictment means Trump continues to dominate the conversation instead of the dozen other Republican candidates for president. Newsom also added many eyes are on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has to walk a tightrope to win the Republican nomination over the current front-runner.

“Our own homegrown presidential candidate, Ron DeSantis,” Newsom said. “Is, of course, continuing to walk that fine line between revealing how disappointing former President Trump’s behavior is and not wanting to alienate his base.”

The former president himself lashed out on the campaign trail.

“You’re watching Joe Biden try to jail his leading political opponent,” President Trump said in North Carolina. “This is third-world country stuff, trying to put his opponent — who is leading him by a lot — wants to put him in jail.”

Meanwhile, Democrats urged people to let the justice system do its job.

“No is above the law, including Donald Trump,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. “This indictment must now play out through the legal process without any outside political or ideological interference.”

Most of the Republican Party has coalesced around the former president, instead criticizing the Department of Justice. Only Chris Christie and Asa Hutchinson — both polling in single digits — cautiously critiqued Trump.