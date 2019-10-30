Former Pres. Jimmy Carter will teach Sunday school in Georgia, 13 days after fall

TAMPA (WFLA) – Former President jimmy carter will teach Sunday school this weekend at a Georgia church despite a recent fall.
Maranatha Baptist Church said in a Facebook post that carter “Changed his mind” and is now feeling up to it.
Carter skipped out last weekend after suffering a minor pelvic fracture following a fall at his home.
That was the second time this month he fell in his home and had to be hospitalized.
The 95-year-old is the oldest living president and a survivor of brain and liver cancer.