Pressed about his involvement, Bolton cited an unsuccessful attempt to oust Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro during the Trump administration.

(NBC News) — John Bolton, who was national security adviser during the Trump administration, revealed in a TV interview Tuesday that he has played a role in planning coups in foreign countries.

“As somebody who has helped plan coups d’état — not here but, you know, other places — it takes a lot of work,” Bolton said on CNN.

The comments came after Bolton told CNN’s Jake Tapper that the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol was “not an attack on American democracy” but instead a “once-in-a-lifetime occurrence.”

Bolton said that while there was “no doubt” that former President Donald Trump was responsible for unleashing rioters at the Capitol, the effort wasn’t meant to “overthrow the Constitution”; instead, it was an attempt to bide time to challenge 2020 election results in states he had lost.

