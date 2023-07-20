TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration is facing three new legal challenges this week—one looking at the new immigration law, another calling for release of public records from the migrant relocation program, and a third alleging the state has poorly implemented the restoration of felon voting rights.

This week’s flurry of lawsuits comes after months of legal woes. There are already lawsuits involving election reform, foreign influence, gender dysphoria treatments for minors, adult live performances, DEI programs and Disney.

“The blueprint for Florida does not look like a very strong blueprint for America when you see this constant litigation,” political expert Tara Newsom said.

Newsom questions the cost of the governor’s White House ambitions as the court case and defeats pile up.

“Are Floridians going to be tolerant of using state dollars to defend on culture wars when it’s hurting our economy?” Newsom said

The state’s 2023-2024 budget allocated $6 million for the governor’s office to pay for litigation costs.