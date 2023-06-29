TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida is just days away from loosening its gun laws. The state’s new permitless concealed carry law, which Republicans pushed through this year, takes effect Saturday.

Florida gun owners will now be allowed to carry concealed weapons without the currently required permit or training. Gun owners still have to be 21 years old, possess a valid license and be a U.S. resident.

“All this does is remove the permit. Those who carry are going to carry. Those who don’t carry, probably still will not carry,” State Sen. Jay Collins said.

Republican backers said the change was made to protect Second Amendment rights, without sacrificing safety.

“Do I believe that people are gonna run out and buy guns because of this? No, because this bill clearly does not change how we purchase guns,” Collins added.

The new law was among the most controversial of the year. Democrats said the GOP supermajority is hurting more than helping.

“All we are doing is inserting more guns with no regulation into our society,” State Sen. Tina Polsky said.

Like the law or not, legal experts say firearm education will be vital going forward.

“If you’re gonna be armed, you have to be educated,” Criminal Defense Attorney Chuck Hughes said.

Hughes’ main concern is how it will be enforced. Will gun owners know the proper protocol for schools, airports or places where firearms aren’t allowed?

“People are not going to understand these fine nuances and I’m fearful they’re gonna get in a pinch,” Hughes said.

There have been calls from the right for lawmakers to go further with open carry. While the governor has voiced support for the legislation, it didn’t happen this year.

Some have called for lawmakers to try again in 2024. Come Saturday, they’ll have to make do with permitless concealed carry.