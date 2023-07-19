TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Board of Education is expected to approve new rules regarding gender identity and internet use in schools, according to NBC affiliate WESH.

State officials gathered on Wednesday to discuss several laws approved by state legislators last year.

One of the laws bans teachers from classroom instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation before eighth grade. Teachers will not be allowed to use a student’s preferred pronoun if it’s different from their sex.

Schools will also require bathrooms and locker rooms to be exclusively male or female, or unisex that is intended for single-use only. Additionally, schools will not be allowed to plan field trips or host activities involving “adult live performances.”

New restrictions for internet use are in the works for approval. The Board plans to ban TikTok from any school-owned device or any device connected to the school’s Wi-Fi. Clubs and sports teams are not allowed to promote their activities on the app.

The rule also applies to any social media app unless it’s for educational purposes only.

Multiple citizens spoke at the Board of Education meeting Wednesday morning. Many of them asked officials to step back and ensure that America’s history is told factually and completely.