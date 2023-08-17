TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida has sent K-9s and search-and-rescue teams to Maui to help with the recovery from the wildfires that left more than 100 people dead.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, a 2024 Republican presidential candidate, has offered any resources that Hawaii may need, according to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

DeSantis added that he’s spoken with Hawaii Gov. Josh Green.

“Florida stands with the people of Hawaii,” DeSantis said.

As the death toll rose to 111 on Wednesday, the head of the Maui Emergency Management Agency defended not sounding sirens as flames raged. Hawaii has what it touts as the largest system of outdoor alert sirens in the world.

The cause of the wildfires, the deadliest in the U.S. in more than a century, is under investigation. But Hawaii is increasingly at risk from disasters, with wildfire rising fastest, according to an Associated Press analysis of FEMA records.

As the island begins to think about rebuilding, Green vowed to prevent land grabs. He said he would announce details of the moratorium by Friday, adding that he also wants to see a long-term moratorium on sales of land that won’t “benefit local people.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.