Related video above: ‘Recess mom’ speaks out about proposal to change free play requirement in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida school children’s recess time may no longer be in jeopardy.

A previous iteration of the controversial bill, filed by state Sen. Corey Simon, would have required schools to offer 100 minutes of free play per week instead of the 20 consecutive minutes per day required by the 2017 recess law.

The proposed changes to recess sparked outrage from so-called “recess moms” across the state. Last month, one mother told WFLA that she feared the bill would allow districts to divide recess time into brief, sporadic “brain breaks,” rather than longer, dedicated periods of play.

After outcry from parents, Simon proposed an amendment to the bill that would leave the existing recess policy as-is. The senate’s fiscal policy committee approved the change on Tuesday.

Simon’s bill would do away with requirements for students to pass Algebra I and 10th grade language arts exams in order to graduate. In their meeting Tuesday, the committee voted unanimously (18-0) to end the testing mandate, which was implemented under Gov. Jeb Bush over two decades ago.

The bill also changes the requirement for Florida third graders to pass a reading test in order to move on to 4th grade. Under Simon’s bill, the child would be allowed to pass “if the parent determines promotion is in the best interest of the student.”

According to the Orlando Sentinel, the changes have drawn pushback from Bush’s education organization and even the conservative parental rights group, Moms for Liberty. A spokesperson for Bush’s group, Foundation for Florida’s Future, told the newspaper the proposed changes “significantly water down the value” of a Florida high school diploma.

A Moms for Liberty member accused the legislature of “removing accountability” and expressed concerns that schools will “continue to promote struggling students.”

The bill still has strong support from Republicans in the Florida Legislature. In a memo last month, Senate President Kathleen Passidomo acknowledged that the proposed changes are controversial and some may “not make it across the finish line.”