Florida Senate to vote on ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — After nearly four hours of questions, debate and failed amendments, Florida senators rejected all floor amendments to the parental rights legislation critics have labeled the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, setting up a final vote on Tuesday.

Near the end of a night filled with tears and anger — on the floor, in the senate hallways and at school walkouts across the state — the senate bill sponsor, Fla. Sen. Dennis Baxley, R-Ocala, said the bill addresses the recent trend of kids coming out at school.

“There’s something wrong with how we’re emphasizing this, and all of a sudden overnight, they’re a celebrity when they felt like they were nobody,” Baxley said.

There were 13 total amendments voted down, including one filed by Republican Fla. Sen. Jeffrey Brandes of St. Petersburg, which would have broadened the bill language from a ban on classroom instruction on “sexual orientation or gender identity” to “human sexuality, including, but not limited to, curricula addressing sexual activity, sexual orientation, or gender identity.”

“This is a blanket amendment,” Brandes said. “It says ‘talk to your parents’ about all of these conversations between kindergarten and third grade. Do I want my 8-year-old being instructed on sexual activity? Nope, I don’t want that, and neither do you.”

“Ultimately what it does is it gets Senator Baxley the intent that he wants without this bill’s impact,” Brandes said. “Because it applies equally to all of us, which is what I think we want.”

An amendment filed by Democratic Fla. Sen. Shevrin Jones of Miami Gardens, who is openly gay, would have removed the age limit and banned all instruction “intended to change a student’s sexual orientation or gender identity.”

“I’ve been watching these children who are here,” Jones said as he began a story about his father leading him to tears.

“I never knew that living my truth would cause church members to leave my dad’s church,” Jones said. “Or friends to stop talking to me. Or families to make jokes about who you are.”

Other amendments would have defined the terms gender identity and sexual orientation, required schools to protect those categories in order to create a safe environment for students, and changed a separate statute on health education to teaching the benefits of “monogamous” marriage rather than “heterosexual.”

HB 1557, officially entitled Parental Rights in Education, specifies a number of procedures for school districts and school personnel must follow in relation to parents, including notifying parents of changes to their child’s emotional or physical health or well-being, prohibits schools from adopting procedures encouraging students to keep information from parents, allows parents access to their child’s records, lets parents refuse consent for any health care services offered by the school, forcing schools to get parental permission for any health screening or wellness questionnaire, and specifying time limits by which schools must respond to parents and resolve their issues before parents can escalate or sue.

Late Monday afternoon at the Strawberry Festival in Plant City, Gov. Ron DeSantis weighed in on the bill after taking issue with its ‘Don’t Say Gay’ nickname.

“We’re gonna make sure parents are able to send their kid to kindergarten without having some of this stuff injected into their school curriculum,” DeSantis said.

Senators will vote on the bill Tuesday, when it is expected to pass before heading to the governor’s desk.