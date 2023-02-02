TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The newly announced budget plan for Florida, the “Framework for Freedom,” includes $2 billion in tax cuts with a nearly $115 billion spending plan.

According to details released by the office of Gov. Ron DeSantis, tax holidays and tax exemptions will cover a multitude of items, including childcare necessities, gas stoves, and a summer’s worth of events and family activities.

The budget document says Florida’s per capita tax collections are just over $2,000, the second lowest in all 50 states of America. For 2023, DeSantis is recommending a tax cut plan he says will provide relief to Florida families.

Here’s what’s being proposed.

Permanent tax holidays

A permanent sales tax exemption for baby and toddler necessities for $138.7 million – This covers certain baby and toddler necessities such as clothing, shoes, and diapers for children under 5, and all baby wipes.

A permanent sales tax exemption for cribs and strollers for approximately $3.9 million

A permanent sales tax exemption on gas stoves for $7 million – Gas stoves are free from federal overreach in Florida. The Framework for Freedom Budget exempts from sales tax the purchase of new stoves that are fueled by combustible gas such as syngas, natural gas, propane, butane, liquefied petroleum gas or other flammable gas.

A permanent sales tax exemption for over-the-counter pet medications for approximately $33.6 million – This covers over-the-counter pet medications such as flea and tick prevention.

1-year tax holidays

A 1-year sales tax exemption for cosmetic and toiletries for $72 million – This covers cosmetic and toilet articles which may contain medicinal ingredients such as soap, toothpaste, hairspray, shaving products, mouthwash, shampoo, and deodorant.

A 1-year sales tax exemption for dental and oral hygiene products for $45.3 million – This covers all oral hygiene products and includes items used for preventative oral healthcare such as toothbrushes, dental floss, oral irrigators, and mouth wash.

A 1-year sales tax exemption on children’s books for $17.3 million – The holiday extends the 3-month sales tax holiday in the current fiscal year for one year.

A 1-year sales tax exemption on children’s toys for $132.7 million – The holiday provides for a 1-year tax exemption for children’s toys designated for children between the ages of 2 and 12 years old.

A 1-year sales tax exemption on children’s athletic equipment for $42.5 million – The holiday covers any equipment necessary for children to participate in a sports activity such as children’s bikes, children’s scooters, children’s rollerblades and skates, footballs, soccer balls, baseballs, baseball bats, and basketballs.

A 1-year sales tax exemption on household items under $25 for $138 million – The holiday proposes a “household rescue year” to reduce the impact of inflation on Florida families by providing for a one-year sales tax exemption for all household consumer discretionary non-exempt products that are under $25 in value. Everyday household items such as laundry detergent, toilet paper, paper towels, hand soap, dish soap, disinfecting wipes and spray, hand sanitizer, trash bags, facial tissue, and sponges that are under $25 in value can be purchased

tax free for one year.

tax free for one year. A 1-year sales tax exemption on pet foods for $170.2 million – The holiday covers pet food for all household pets inclusive of dogs, cats, fish, rabbits, hamsters, ferrets, guinea pigs, birds, and reptiles.

A 1-year sales tax exemption on ENERGY STAR appliances for $82.4 million – The holiday covers appliances such as washing machines, clothes dryers and water heaters selling for $1,500 or less and refrigerators selling for $3,000 or less that meet or exceed the ENERGY STAR PROGRAM.

Assorted savings & tax holidays for Floridians

Additionally, the Governor’s budget saves Florida Businesses $141.4 million – This permanently increases the amount of savings provided to businesses who e-file to the first $60 of the sales tax return. The purpose of this allowance is to compensate the taxpayer for the cost, time, and effort expended to comply with timely filing.

A 14-day Disaster Preparedness sales tax holiday to save Florida families $27.1 million – The holiday covers items needed during disasters including generators priced at $1,000 or less.

A 15-week Freedom Summer sales tax holiday to save Florida families more than $224 million – The holiday covers certain outdoor recreation purchases, such as the first $100 of the sales price of sunglasses, the first $200 of the sales price of tents, and the first $500 of the sales price of kayaks or canoes, as well as tickets for events, museums, the arts, and more.

A 7-day Skilled Worker Tool sales tax holiday to save Florida workers $13 million – The holiday covers various hand tools and power tools and accessories used by Florida workers.

A two-year extension for the exemption on natural gas fuel tax for $1.2 million – The proposal extends the tax exemption set to expire in 2023 for an additional two years providing continued tax relief for natural gas fuel. Natural gas fuel is any liquefied petroleum gas product used in a motor vehicle.

Two Back-to-School sales tax holidays, one in the fall and one in the spring as students return to school from winter break, to save Florida families over $210 million – The holidays cover clothing up to $100, school supplies up to $50, and personal computers and related accessories priced $1,500 or less.

Beyond tax exemptions

The governor said the $2 billion total relief package for Floridians will also include $500 million for the state’s 2023 toll relief program.

The relief plan, passed in December and enacted in January, passes on credits to Florida commuters with at least 35 toll charges per month. February is the first month the credits will be returned to Florida drivers, having started checking trips in January.

The remaining tax relief proposals from the governor’s budget plan amount to roughly $1.5 billion in savings for the state’s residents, according to statements from officials.