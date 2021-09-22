Florida Republican files Texas-style ‘heartbeat’ bill banning abortions as early as 6 weeks of pregnancy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida lawmaker has filed an abortion bill similar to the law recently passed in Texas.

Fla. Rep. Webster Barnaby (R-Volusia) filed HB 167, the “Florida Heartbeat Act,” on Wednesday. It would forbid a physician from performing an abortion “if the physician detected a fetal heartbeat for the unborn child.” Doctors say that can be as early as six weeks.

The bill defines a “fetal hearbeat” as “cardiac activity or the steady and repetitive rhythmic contraction of the fetal heart within the gestational sac.”

