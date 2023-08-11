SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — U.S. Rep. Greg Steube (R-Florida) filed articles of impeachment Friday against President Joe Biden.

“It’s long past time to impeach Joe Biden,” Steube said in a news release.

Steube, of Sarasota, claims Biden has “undermined the integrity of his office,” as well as “betrayed his trust as President, and acted in a manner subversive of the rule of law and justice at the expense of America’s citizens.”

The articles of impeachment include abuse of power, bribery, obstruction of justice, fraud, and financial involvement in drug and prostitution, according to a news release.

Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday announced he was appointing a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden.

The announcement of a special counsel is a momentous development from the typically cautious Garland and comes amid a pair of sweeping Justice Department probes into former President Donald Trump, who’s Joe Biden’s chief rival in next year’s election.

It also comes as House Republicans are mounting their own investigation into Hunter Biden’s business dealings. The Republicans are struggling to connect the son’s work to his father, and so far they have not been able to produce evidence to show any wrongdoing.

Last month, Hunter Biden’s plea deal over tax evasion and a gun charge collapsed after U.S. District Court Judge Maryellen Noreika, who was appointed by Trump, raised multiple concerns about the specifics.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.