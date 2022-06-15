TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The year was 2017. Guttmacher Institute, a pro-abortion non-profit organization, reported the number of abortions performed in the U.S. had hit their lowest level since the Supreme Court decided Roe v. Wade in 1973. In Florida, the abortion rate increased faster than the national level reported by Guttmacher.

At first, after Roe was decided, the number of abortions in the United States rose, according to graphics displaying the data by Guttmacher. Starting toward the end of the 1980s and early 1990s, the rate began decreasing, every year until 2017.

Guttmacher reported the rate of abortions per 1,000 women was 14 in 2017. the organization said it was a 30-year decline in abortions, year-over-year. Then in 2018, the trend changed.

The non-profit reported that beginning in 2018 the decline of abortions in the U.S. stopped. From 2018 to 2020, the number of abortions performed in the U.S. reportedly rose 8%. The organization said one in five pregnancies in 2020 ended in an abortion, while birth rates decreased. Proportionally, different parts of the country saw different changes.

“The rise was largest in the West (12% increase) and Midwest (10% increase); abortions increased 8% in the South and 2% in the Northeast,” Guttmacher reported.

For Florida, Guttmacher reports, “The number of abortions increased 9% between 2017 and 2020, with most of the increase (7%) taking place between 2019 and 2020. More people from other states obtained abortions in Florida in 2020 than in the prior year, potentially because they lived in neighboring states that imposed restrictions on abortion care as “nonessential” under COVID-19 orders, such as Alabama.”

Florida’s Agency for Health Care Administration reported there were 74,868 abortions performed in the state in 2020. In 2021, AHCA reported 79,817 abortions were reported in the state, and 33,382 year-to-date in 2022, as of June 10. By portion, 41% of the 2021 total of Florida abortions have already occurred in 2022.

The biggest portion of abortions performed in 2022 in Florida were in Miami-Dade County, according to the AHCA data.

While abortion rates increased every year from 2018 through 2020, the rate increased the most from 2019 to 2020, when it rose by 7%.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said as of 2019, abortion rates continued to decrease, particularly among those 19-years-old or younger.

“From 2010 to 2019, abortion rates decreased among all age groups, although the decreases for adolescents (60% and 50% for adolescents aged <15 and 15–19 years) were greater than the decreases for all older age groups,” the CDC reported.

The CDC data on abortions reported the rate did not go up to the same degree as Guttmacher, but they pull their data from different sources. Their data after 2019 is also preliminary.

While the CDC pulls their abortion statistics from voluntary data provided by central health agencies in the majority of U.S. states and the District of Columbia, and a separate tally for New York City specifically. Only California, Maryland, and New Hampshire do not report their abortion statistics to the CDC.

Pew Research Center, while surveying Americans about abortion attitudes and statistics, said that while the CDC pulls its information from health agencies, the Guttmacher Institute reports higher numbers and “compiles its figures after contacting every known provider of abortions – clinics, hospitals and physicians’ offices – in the country” as well as using survey questions and health department data. Pew said Guttmacher also provides estimates on abortion “instances” for providers who don’t give their data to the institute, and also reports data for all 50 states, unlike the CDC.

Both the CDC and Guttmacher data on abortion levels in the U.S. only use reported legal abortions, those “conducted by clinics, hospitals or physicians’ offices, or that make use of abortion pills dispensed from certified facilities such as clinics or physicians’ offices.” Abortion pills bought outside of clinical settings are not included.

The difference in reported numbers between Guttmacher and the CDC is more than 200,000. The CDC reported 612,719 in 2017, while Guttmacher reported 862,320.

According to the data from the state of Florida, most abortions performed in 2022 so far were performed “due to social or economic reasons” and in the first trimester.